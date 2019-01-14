Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged !💍

Chris Pratt has just announced that he and his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged.

Pratt posted a picture of the two hugging after the proposal that said, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you.”

This will be Pratt’s second marriage. His first was to actress Anna Farris. This will be the first time down the aisle for Schwarzenegger.

Do you think these two are getting engaged too soon?

How much of a surprise is their engagement to you?

Is marriage easier the second time around?