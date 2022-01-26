Chris Martin jokes about working with BTS: “We look like their gym teachers”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is a big fan of his band’s “My Universe” collaboration with BTS and, in a new interview, he joked the stylish septet has a “bizarre” effect on his group. According to the British singer, BTS makes Coldplay look like a gang of awkward older men.

“It’s quite a bizarre,” he laughed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday as he pointed to a photo of them all posing together. “We look like their gym teachers.” Still, Chris has nothing but nice things to say about the Grammy nominees.

“I genuinely love these people,” he stated. “It was cool to see how their life is. It’s a very different kind of band to us. And it’s much more disciplined in a certain way.” Chris added that Coldplay might not adapt very well to their strict schedule, but said he enjoyed being a part of their world when they spent time in Korea to work on “My Universe.”

He revealed how Coldplay and BTS’ worlds collided, saying the septet “asked [us] to do a song with them,” and Chris wondered, given their different sounds and styles, “How are we going to fit these two things together?”

“Then the idea started to seem really attractive in its weirdness, and then one day the right song arrived,” he continued. “It felt really natural.”

“My Universe” went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the British group’s first chart topper since 2008’s “Viva La Vida.”

Looking ahead to Coldplay’s future, Chris confirmed the band has three more albums in them — and one will be a musical — and they’ll all be out by 2025. “I think that’s what feels right, to us,” he clarified, adding they’ll still go on tours together, but, “the story of our albums ends then.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.