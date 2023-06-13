Chris Hemsworth admits being an Ed Sheeran superfan

ABC/Paula Lobo

There’s no doubt Ed Sheeran has a lot of fans — and some of them are superstars, including Thor star Chris Hemsworth, who appears to be more than just your average Sheerio.

Hemsworth shared a video on social media from Ed’s recent concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and revealed just how much he loves the singer.

“Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year,” he writes. “Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate.”

He added, “Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!” referring to the show breaking the venue’s attendance record with over 89,000 fans at the gig.

The clip features footage of the concert, as well as Chris and Matt Damon with Ed backstage, ending with a close-up of Hemsworth screaming his excitement from the seats. Earlier in the day Ed shared his own picture with Hemsworth and Damon, which also included chef Gordon Ramsay.

