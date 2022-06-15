Chris Evans responds to Lizzo’s wish to have him play piano on her next album

ABC

Lizzo may have a new man, but that’s not stopping her from holding a candle to her crush, Chris Evans.

The “Truth Hurts” singer appeared on the Spout podcast last month and revealed she slid into Evans’ DMs, asking if he would play piano on her new album. “He just said ‘Ha,'” Lizzo revealed, noting she asked after watching his Instagram stories of him playing the instrument. “It would have been so cool, but unfortunately, not this time,” she sighed.

Now, the Captain America star is responding and told Extra that he declined the opportunity because it was in Lizzo’s best interests.

“I’m not good enough to play piano on an album. I mean, I fooled around on a piano, but in no way would I be qualified enough to actually play on someone’s album. Let alone Lizzo’s,” he confessed. He is keeping the door open, adding that he will “need a few more years of lessons” before featuring on one of her albums.

Lizzo is about to drop her new album, Special, on July 11. She released the title track, the viral hit “About Damn Time” and the new single, “Grrrls,” to hype its arrival.

