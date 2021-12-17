Chlöe, LL Cool J, Journey & Karol G will perform in Times Square on ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022′

Courtesy ABC

On Thursday, we found out who’ll be performing during the LA party segments of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ with Ryan Seacrest 2022. Now we know who’ll be joining Ryan Seacrest and co-host Liz Koshy in New York’s Times Square for the festivities, and the big countdown while the ball drops at midnight.

Chlöe will perform her song “Have Mercy,” while hip hop icon LL Cool J will perform several of his classic hits. Latin star Karol G will kick off the night, and legendary rock band Journey will perform their familiar hits — so that means you can count on hearing “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Meanwhile, co-host Billy Porter will be singing aboard a riverboat in New Orleans, and Daddy Yankee will perform from his hometown of Puerto Rico.

The fun gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

As previously reported, the LA party segments of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ with Ryan Seacrest 2022 will feature performances from AJR, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Avril Lavigne, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Masked Wolf, Walker Hayes, and Mae Muller with Polo G.

