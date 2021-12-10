Chlöe Bailey stuns with cover of Adele’s “Easy on Me”

Prince Williams/Wireimage

﻿Chlöe Bailey showed off her impressive vocal chops by tackling Adele‘s newest single, “Easy on Me.” But she made sure to add a few personal touches first, like some impressive whistle notes.

Taking to Twitter, the 23-year-old ﻿Chloe x Halle singer shared a video snippet of her belting out the hit song while sitting on a chair. Fans were left begging for more and are now demanding she release an official cover.

This isn’t the first time this year that Chlöe has put her own twist on a hit single. She previously performed Silk Sonic‘s “Leave the Door Open,” The Weeknd‘s “Earned It,” Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain” and several others.

The “Have Mercy” singer has been teasing her upcoming debut solo album and said in August that it was almost complete, though she has yet to reveal its release date and name. It appears she’ll be using music covers to tide us over until she’s ready to tell us more.

Adele’s “Easy on Me” is currently the top song in the U.S. and has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for six nonconsecutive weeks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.