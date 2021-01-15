Chipotle launches The Shawn Mendes Bowl for a good cause

Courtesy Chipotle

While you may not be able to share a meal with Shawn Mendes in real life, Chipotle has the next best thing.

The singer has launched his very own meal at the fast food chain: The Shawn Mendes Bowl.

The exclusive burrito bowl consists of cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, black beans, chicken, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce and guacamole.

You can order it on Chipotle.com or through the Chipotle app for $12.20 and $1 from each order will be donated to the Shawn Mendes Foundation between now and January 28.

Chipotle and Shawn are also teaming up to award “Wonder Grants” to young activists focused on sustainability.

“It is important to me to partner with a company that values sustainability — I’m excited to partner with Chipotle and appreciate their support for my Foundation and young changemakers who are leading the charge in these crucial efforts,” Shawn says in a statement.

By Andrea Tuccillo

