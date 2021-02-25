Chinese TV show apologizes after Selena Gomez fans complain about doctored photo

A Chinese TV show that inexplicably thought it was a good idea to doctor a photo of Selena Gomez in the hospital has apologized for its actions, reports the Global Times.

The sixth episode of a variety show called Who’s the Murderer had taken the well-known picture of Selena and her friend Francia Raisa together in the hospital holding hands after Selena’s kidney transplant surgery and Photoshopped two of the show’s male Chinese guests over the women’s faces.

The Global Times also reports that the show used a pun that included the word “kidney,” further offending fans.

Selena’s Chinese fan club slammed the show online, writing, “Selena’s original intention of publishing photos of her surgery to the public was to let fans understand her experience during the surgery and to draw attention to the disease of lupus. But now the show is editing the photo for entertainment. This is out of line.”

The show subsequently issued an apology, reports The Global Times. It said, in part, “We expressed our deepest regret for hurting the people involved and those who care for the U.S. stars due to our negligence in the production of show props.”

Who’s the Murderer is described as a hit variety show where celebrities attempt to solve a murder mystery.

By Andrea Dresdale

