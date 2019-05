If you didn’t know by now, the folks over at SyFy are working on a Child’s Play TV series and further details are starting to eek out to the public.

Rumor is the series will be called “Chucky” and it will make its debut next month. According to screenwriter David Mancini, “the series is going to be closer to the tone and idea of the first two movies: Chucky is targeting children.”

Would you be down to watch a Chucky TV series? Do you like the idea of a series showing a doll going after kids?