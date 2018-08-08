Childhood Crushes Are The Best! Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Has Picked A Good One!
By Tracy St. George
Aug 8, 2018 @ 2:17 PM

When my son Hunter was little, he LOVED Lizzy McGuire – aka Hillary Duff!

Kelly Clarkson’s 4-year-old daughter River Rose has a thing for Chris Martin.

In a Clarkson Twitter post showing River Rose gushing over Martin, she said she “wants to kiss him.”

River also said “I like him and he’s beautiful” as she sang a bit of the Coldplay song Yellow.

Clarkson captioned the video, “So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined.”

Who does your kid have a childhood crush on?

