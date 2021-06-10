Child Demon Possession…Do You Believe In It?

Here’s an email from one of our listeners. She thinks her child is possessed by something satanic. Have you ever had something like this happen to your child?

JBird…I think my 7 year old daughter is possessed. Out of the blue, she started speaking in tongues. She also tried to stab her older brother Robert. She talks to some man named “CALUM” She woke up with scratch marks on her left arm. We live out of state so it would be tough for you and Vickie to actually come to our house. What do you suggest we do?

Thank You,

Jane

Why do we get so many child possession emails? We get a ton.

BIRD’S QUESTION: WHAT DO YOU THINK THE REASON IS?