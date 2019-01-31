Chicken & Cheetos?! Thank you KFC!

Original or Extra Crispy? What’s your favorite? There is something new to add to your favorite list! KFC is trying out a new and unusual combination on their chicken sandwiches.

The restaurant is trying out a chicken sandwich with a layer of Cheetos and “special Cheetos” sauce to go with it.

Right now, the release is limited, only being tested at locations in Virginia, Georgia, the Carolinas and some other states in the south until March 24th.

The sandwich that is receiving mixed reviews is $4.79. While only on a limited release, it has been said it could be rolled out nationwide if it is a success.

What odd ingredients do you add to your sandwiches you make at home?