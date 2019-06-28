Chick-Fil-A Worker Saves A Life! Jumps Through The Drive-Thru Window!

A Chick-fli-A employee in Georgia went above and beyond his duties to save a child’s life.

Logan Simmons was working the drive-thru on Wednesday when he heard a woman in line scream that her son was being choked by the seat belt.

Simmons jumped through the open window the help the 6-year-old that was entangled in the belt. Simmons used his pocket knife to free the boy. His jump was captured on surveillance video! WOW!!!

The mother expressed her gratitude to Simmons. Simmons said he feels “like a hero” and he’s “still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened.”

