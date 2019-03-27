Chicago Mayor, Police ‘Furious’ About Smollett Charges Being Dropped

Chicago’s mayor and police superintendent are not happy about Tuesday’s surprise decision to drop all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was reportedly ‘furious’ with the news, which he allegedly learned about only when the news went public. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel lashed out as well, declaring it a “whitewash of justice” and that it sends a message that “if you’re in a position of influence and power you’ll be treated one way and if you’re not you’ll be treated another way.”

On Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office announced it would drop all charges against Smollett and the court files were sealed from the public. As part of the terms, Smollett agreed to ‘forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago”.

If Chicago Police didn’t want the charges to be dropped, why do you think it happened? Do you think we’ll ever learn the full story? Will this affect Smollett’s acting career going forward?