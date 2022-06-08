Check Out This Two Story Taco Bell!

Taco Bell is going high-tech.

The fast-food chain is opening a giant new two-story location this week in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that honestly could be straight out of “The Jetsons.” When you roll up to the drive-thru, you’ll find yourself face-to-face with video technology to take your order rather than an employee with a headset.

Then, when your order is ready, you’ll grab the food in one of four pick-up lanes with “food elevators” – picture the vacuum tube at bank drive-thrus, but for your Mexican pizza. Taco Bell execs say the system aims to keep your wait time down to two minutes or less.

Do you think this is going to be the future of food service? What’s next? Robotic burger flippers?