Check out this neck tattoo Joe Jonas got:

We guess the woman peeking through the keyhole is his wife, Sophie Turner. The meaning? Possibly that she has got his back? That’s my interpretation of it, what do you think?

Also love that his hair is PINK for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.