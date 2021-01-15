Check Out This $32 Million Celeb Mansion For Sale In Jupiter

We have some very wealthy neighbors. This Jupiter property is owned by racing legend Johnny Gray and is being listed at $ 32.5 million by Waterfront Properties and Club Communities. The Admirals Cove Estate property has a million dollar movie theater crafted by an associate of Film Legend George Lucas, an air conditioned 25 car state of the art garage with workshop and indoor parking for a tour bus, a trophy room, a million dollar winding pool with swim-up bar, 2 Jacuzzi’s, a waterfall, a dock for a 160ft. mega yacht, and other amenities. Check out the listing with all the photos HERE.