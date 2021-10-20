Check Out This 274-Night World Cruise!

Could you stay on a boat for 274 days? Well, some people will get the chance…if they can afford it.

Royal Caribbean has announced that in 2023 they will set sail for a 274-night world cruise. The cruise will start in Miami on Dec. 10, 2023, and go through Sept. 10, 2024. Anyone on board will get to see all seven continents, over 150 destinations in 65 countries, and see 11 great wonders of the world.

The price for this luxury will be $60,999 per person. And that doesn’t include taxes and fees.

Would you ever do a cruise this long?