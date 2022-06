“Mr. Happy Face”, a mix of I honestly have no idea, was just crowned as the “World’s Ugliest Dog” at the Sonoma Marin fairgrounds in Petaluma, California.

Mr Happy Face is at the young age of 17, sports a standout Mohawk, and makes a sound “like a Dodge Ram diesel truck”, according to the description online.

Even though judges viewed the little critter as downright “horrendous”, I think he’s the cutest little pooch that is no different in appearance to Baby Yoda.