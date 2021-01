Dwayne Johnson’s new hit show about his life titled Young Rock is set to debut.

He gave fans a sneak peek of the new show on Instagram. He then wrote, “Ladies and gents, here’s your first look at @nbcyoungrock. I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud.”

The 40-second trailer begins by saying, “Every hero has an origin story, but not a full mustache at age 15.” Young Rock will air on NBC on February 16th.

Will you watch Young Rock?