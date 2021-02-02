Check out the second official trailer for Billie Eilish doc 'The World's a Little Blurry'

The first shot of the trailer shows Billie and brother Finneas working together at home; she’s wearing a Star Trek original series t-shirt with Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock and Dr. McCoy on it. She also wears the same shirt in the very last shot of the trailer.

In between we see Billie and Finneas recording songs like “bury a friend” and “when the party’s over,” and Billie admitting that she sleeps in her parents’ bed because she’s “scared of monsters.” We also hear from Billie’s mom and dad, with her mom declaring, “I honestly don’t know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent.”

Footage from Billie sweeping the Grammys is intercut with shots of her in concert, getting her scarily sharp nails done, reacting to her sales numbers, goofing around with Finneas, hugging crying fans and more.

“I look into the crowd and I see every single person is going through something,” Billie says. “And I have the same problem. So I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art, instead of just living with it?'”

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry will be in theaters and on Apple TV+ on February 26.

