A new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood was released on Tuesday.

There are current and flashback clips of Sylvester Stallone as the iconic character. Throw in knives, explosions, bow and arrows plus other weaponry and you get Rambo trying to settle score where someone messed with his family.

Rambo: Last Blood debuts in theaters on September 20th. They say this is the last of the series. Do you believe them? What other movie series should do a final film and be over with?