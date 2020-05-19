Check Out The Latest “Space Force” Trailer!

A three-minute preview trailer of the upcoming Netflix comedy Space Force was released on Tuesday.

The clip shows Steve Carell leading a new branch of the US Armed Forces. A level of self-doubt and outside mockery leads him to try to accomplish the task of building something from scratch. Space Force also stars John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, and Ben Schwartz among others. A 10 part podcast hosted by cast member Jimmy O. Yang will accompany the show.

Space Force debuts on Netflix on May 29th. What has been your most recent binge-worthy recommendation?