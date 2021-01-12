Check Out The First Trailer For ‘Clarice’

The first trailer for the CBS series Clarice has been released. The full-length trailer for the Silence of the Lambs sequel made its debut Sunday night.

To start, the trailer begins with an ominous remix of “Country Road” with Clarice after the events of Silence of the Lambs. The trailer also showed that Clarice not only has to deal with catching serial killers, she also has to deal with a life and career based in the nation’s capital.

Clarice premieres on February 11. What did you think of the trailer? Will you be watching Clarice?