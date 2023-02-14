Check out Rihanna’s post-Super Bowl stats on Apple, Shazam and more

Courtesy Apple Music

Rihanna didn’t get paid for her Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night — because artists never get paid for doing halftime. So why do they do it? All you need to do is look at Rihanna’s streaming activity before and after the game to answer that question.

Sunday was Rihanna’s biggest day in the history of her catalog being available on Apple Music, which sponsored the halftime show. The number of Rihanna’s concurrent listeners on Apple Music jumped by 331% immediately after her performance; the hour following her performance was her biggest hour on Apple Music in terms of streams, as well.

Meanwhile, her most recent album, ANTI, reached the top 10 on Apple Music’s charts in 20 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Many of her hits, like “We Found Love” and “Umbrella,” also made the streaming platform’s charts.

In addition, the halftime show marked Rihanna’s biggest day ever on Shazam, with 8:31 p.m. ET becoming the most-Shazamed minute of the show and the most-Shazamed minute in the U.S. overall since last year’s halftime show. The song that was Shazamed the most was “We Found Love.”

And speaking of “We Found Love,” streams for the song on Spotify increased by more than 1,160% in the U.S. from 11 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Plus, Spotify streams for “Rude Boy” increased by more than 1,170%, while streams of “Diamonds” spiked by more than 1,400%. And streams of Rihanna’s opening track, “B***h Better Have My Money,” increased by a whopping 2,600%.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.