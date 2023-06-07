Check out Lil Nas X’s new Yves Saint Laurent Beauté campaign

Campbell Addy

Lil Nas X became an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté last year, and now he’s starring in a new campaign for the makeup brand.

The campaign is made up of five vignettes, each of which represents a different look. The first two looks are called The Icon and The Edge. The Icon has Nas showing off a glowing look, with products like YSL’s NU Halo Tint Highlighter in both Bronze and Gold, Lash Clash mascara in Brown and Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick.

The Edge, inspired by Nas’ festival appearances, features him wearing NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Rosy Quartz and Gold and Lash Clash mascara in Black.

In a statement, Lil Nas X says, “Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality.”

“With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way,” he adds. “I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same.”

