Check Out Ariana Grande’s First “Voice” Promo!

A new promo for The Voice has been released announcing the new season which will include a new judge, Ariana Grande.

The promo starts with “Voice” judges, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson sitting around a campfire when Blake spots a star, when Legend mistakes the “star” for the Alpha Centauri star, Shelton corrects him saying, “No, Ariana Grande.” Grande appears in a sparkly dress and with her signature ponytail sitting atop a crescent moon, she runs over to the campfire to apologize for being late.

That’s when Clarkson tells Ariana that new judges must sing a song around the campfire. Ariana declines for a quick second before belting out “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” from Grease, which lures forest animals to Grande. You can catch Ari and the rest of “The Voice” judges starting September 20th.

Will you watch “The Voice” this season? What do you think of Ariana being a judge?