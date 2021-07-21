Check out Adam Levine & his wife’s new pink tequila

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A few years ago, Adam Levine teamed with rock star Sammy Hagar to create Santo Mezquila, a premium booze that mixes tequila and mezcal. Now get ready for Adam and his wife’s new pink tequila.

Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo are partners in CALIROSA, a tequila company, and have invested in its Mexico distillery “to help introduce the brand to the world,” according to a press release.

CALIROSA’s rolling out in 14 states to start with, with two products: Rosa Blanco and Anejo [ah-NAY-ho]. The Rosa Blanco is aged in California red wine barrels for 30 days, which makes it pink and gives it a hint of cherry and orange peel flavors. The Anejo is aged in the barrels for 18 months, which turns it rose gold in color, with notes of chocolate, toffee and vanilla.

Adam and Behati can both be seen on CALIROSA’s Instagram feed but unless you know it’s them, it’s not entirely obvious that you’re looking at the celebrity couple.

