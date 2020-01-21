Check out a preview of Lil Nas X's Doritos Super Bowl ad

Frito-Lay

Lil Nas X is riding his horse right into a Super Bowl ad.

The rapper, along with his “Old Town Road” remix partner Billy Ray Cyrus, is starring in a new ad for Cool Ranch Doritos, set to air during the big game on February 2.

In a 30-second preview unveiled Tuesday, titled “Bassquake,” we see an old Western town and hear a bass thumping in the distance. As the source of the music gets closer, we see it’s Lil Nas riding in on a horse outfitted with speakers and blaring the beat to his record-breaking number-one hit.

Actor Sam Elliott also stars in the ad. Last week, Doritos released another teaser featuring Elliott reciting the lyrics to “Old Town Road.”

