Chart-topping Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's getting used to being someone America loves

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi's breakthrough hit, "Someone You Loved," spent seven weeks at #1 in the U.K., and his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, has topped the British charts for weeks. Back home, he's now a massive star, but as the Scottish singer tells ABC Radio, he doesn't mind starting all over again in the U.S.

"It stops you from getting complacent, I suppose," Lewis tells ABC Radio. "I love the challenge of it all. It's quite exciting to not know whether it's going to work out over here or not."

He laughs, "Having said that, ask me in six months' time -- if I've done all this work and it still went wrong, and I'll be like, 'It was the worst thing ever!' But so far, I'm enjoying it!"

"Someone You Loved" is now climbing the U.S. chart, but Lewis says the song nearly didn't make the album, because he wrote it at the last minute.

"I sat at the piano for four hours. Three hours, fifty minutes of that, I absolutely hated myself," he recalls. "I was like, 'You're terrible at this! [You're] Never gonna write another song as long as you live! You're awful!' And then, that last 10 minutes, all the melodies for the song came."

Lyrics eluded him, though, until his co-writers reminded him that he could write songs about something other than breakups.

"One thing that had happened over the course of making the album that I hadn't written about was losing people...through bereavement or just losing touch with close friends," Lewis says. "And to me, that was a lot more interesting."

"So as soon as they said that, it was like, 'Boom boom boom, done!" he recalls. "It was really quick."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



