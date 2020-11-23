Chart news: The Weeknd sets new record; "Mood" & Billie Eilish are #1 and #2

ABC

It’s official: The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” has set an all-time chart record.

The song is spending its 40th week in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten. In the chart’s 62-year history, that’s the longest any song has spent in the top 10. Until now, “Blinding Lights” had been tied at 39 weeks with Post Malone‘s “Circles.”

Meanwhile, for the first time ever on the Hot 100, the number-one and number-two positions are held by artists who were born in the 2000s. Number one for a fifth week is “Mood,” by 24KGoldn and Iann Dior, while Billie Eilish is number two, with “Therefore I Am.”

As Billboard notes, 24KGoldn, born Golden Von Jones, was born November 13, 2000, while Billie was born December 18, 2001. Iann Dior’s the odd man out; he was born in 1999.

Only one other artist born in the 2000s has hit number one so far: Jawsh 685, who did it in October, along with Jason Derulo, with “Savage Love.” Jawsh, whose birth name is Joshua Nanai, was born November 5, 2002.

“Therefore I Am” is Billie’s fourth top-10 hit on the Hot 100.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.