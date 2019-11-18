“Charlie’s Angels” A Big Old FLOP At The Box Office!

Charlie’s Angels flopped at the box office this weekend. Why?! BECAUSE YOU’RE NOT DREW, LUCY AND CAMERON!!!

The movie cost $48 million to make and only brought in $8.6 million domestically and $19.3 million internationally.

Add in the marketing budget and the movie needs to actually make double what it cost to make to break even.

Movie director and star Elizabeth Banks, who plays Bosley, is pushing back against the argument that the movie didn’t do well because people are tired of reboots.

She said, you’ve made 37 Spider-Man movies and you’re not complaining. I think women are allowed to have one or two action franchises every 17 years.

Ford v Ferrari came in first at the box office.

Why do you think Charlie’s Angels did poorly?