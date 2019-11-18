Charlie Puth wants to play "Chandler's long lost son" on 'Friends' reunion special

Courtesy Billboard

Charlie Puth is a Friends super fan -- as he demonstrated when he was tested on Friends trivia by Courteney Cox on the Billboard show Quizzed. Since then, he's actually become real-life friends with Courteney, as well as Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. The next step, he says, is to snag an appearance in the upcoming Friends reunion special...as the son of one of the main characters.

Speaking to E! News, Charlie brags that he knew in advance about the reunion special, which is now in the works at HBO Max. "I knew there was something happening and now that it's in the news, I can say I knew," he says proudly. "I've somehow become an honorary Friend, which is pretty cool."

Charlie would also be interested in appearing in the special. The "Mother" singer told E!, "I could play Chandler's long-lost son. People think that I am very similar to him."

And if that doesn't work out, he says, he'll volunteer to sing a new version of the theme song.

As for his own music, Charlie's released a bunch of singles this year, in addition to collaborating with Katy Perry on her last two songs. But he says next year, he may actually release his third album and do a tour. As for his musical direction, he says he's taking his cue from some current hits.

Noting that he's a big fan of the songs "Lose You to Love Me" by Selena Gomez and "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi, Charlie tells E!, "People are falling in love with just simple vocals and piano ballads. And now I have to follow suit."

