Charlie Puth to perform free online gig September 24

Danielle Levitt

Charlie Puth is teaming with the cable, wireless and internet provider Xfinity to bring fans a free online concert next week.

On September 24, Charlie will take the stage for the Xfinity Awesome Gig Powered by Pandora. The event will take place in L.A, and in addition to a musical performance, it’ll also include an interview with Charlie in which he discusses his career, creative process and what it’s been like to make music during quarantine.

Fans of Charlie on Pandora will have the chance to take part in a virtual meet and greet with the singer.

To RSVP for the event, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, visit xfinityawesomegigcharlieputh.splashthat.com/PR.

Charlie’s currently on the charts with “I Hope,” a duet with Gabby Barrett, and he also co-wrote a song on Ava Max‘s debut album Heaven & Hell, as well as a couple of songs on Katy Perry’s album Smile. On his own, he’s recently released the songs “Hard On Yourself” and “Girlfriend.”

By Andrea Dresdale

