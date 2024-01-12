Charlie Puth to perform during in memoriam segment at 75th annual Emmy Awards

Fox/The Television Academy

Charlie Puth will be taking the stage to perform at the 75th annual Emmy Awards on January 15.

Charlie will team up with the husband-and-wife musical duo The War and Treaty to perform during the show’s in memoriam segment, which will pay tribute to all the TV notables who have passed away since the last Emmys telecast.

No word yet on which song they’ll perform, though one of Charlie’s best-known tunes is “See You Again,” which is about losing someone you love. The song begins with the opening line, “It’s been a long day without you, my friend.” It’s worth noting that Charlie is a Friends super fan, and Friends star Matthew Perry is one of the beloved TV stars who we lost this past year.

The Emmys, hosted by Anthony Anderson, air live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and will stream on Hulu the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.