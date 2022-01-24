Charlie Puth teams with Megan Thee Stallion for her Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

The Big Game is just weeks away and we are learning more about Megan Thee Stallion‘s hotly anticipated Super Bowl commercial about Frito-Lay’s Flamin’ Hot snacks. It was revealed on Monday that the advertisement will also feature Charlie Puth.

While the full commercial has yet to drop, Frito-Lay has shared several sneak peeks of the upcoming commercial. For Charlie’s teaser, he’s seen scrolling through his phone and beatboxing as he walks over to his trailer. He quickly notices something is amiss when he looks up to see the door open and evidence that someone has been in his space.

The commercial ends with Charlie discovering two open bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos on the table, as well as incriminating bright orange animal paw-prints all over the furniture. He also picks up a bright orange feather and begins saying, “What the–” before the screen turns black.

As for Megan’s teaser, the “Body” rapper finds that she is locked out of her respective trailer. After she knocks on the door, a sloth’s arm slowly emerges and knocks her nameplate off the trailer. “Ah,” she cries out as the trailer door locks again, “Excuse me?!”

The full commercial goes live on February 13, which is Super Bowl Sunday.

