Charlie Puth says he’s “still pinching myself” after being featured in a Super Bowl commercial

Charlie Puth has four Grammy nods, headlined multiple world tours and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music — but that all apparently pales in comparison to his latest achievement: starring in a Super Bowl commercial.

“I’ve never done a Super Bowl commercial before and somehow I’m fortunate enough for it to happen for me this year. I’m still pinching myself,” the “Light Switch” singer told Billboard. “If you had told me 10 years ago when I was attending Berklee [College of Music] that I would be on a Super Bowl commercial, animated [and] showing myself musically I wouldn’t believe you.”

Charlie stars alongside rapper ﻿Megan Thee Stallion ﻿in Frito-Lay’s “Unleash Your Flamin’ Hot” Big Game commercial, which features wild animals singing while eating chips.

The 30-year-old singer said he “was in right away” after hearing the pitch. “The premise is that all these animals eat these Flamin’ Hot products and they become musically active, they start harmonizing and being in synch and perfect tempo with each other and that’s what happened to me life as well,” Charlie remarked, joking he’s also “off to the races writing 5 songs” whenever he eats his favorite snack.

Charlie plays a beatboxing fox while the “Savage” rapper plays a songbird — a vermilion flycatcher to be precise — in the commercial, which features animals belting out “Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa.

The “One Call Away” singer raved about working with Megan, saying, “It’s technically a collaboration. I think she’s wonderful and I have nothing but good things to say about her… And I know that she just graduated college, which is really impressive and great that she has time to do that while being a pop superstar.”

The commercial will air in full on Sunday, February 13, during the Super Bowl.

