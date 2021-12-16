Charlie Puth reveals he has COVID-19: “I’m not feeling amazing”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Charlie Puth has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer revealed his diagnosis on social media Wednesday night, saying he’s “not feeling amazing” but is on the mend.

“Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Charlie wrote on Twitter. “I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete a**, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon.”

Charlie was double vaxxed, having revealed earlier this year that he received his second vaccine shot.

“I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy,” he wrote back in May.

