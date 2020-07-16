Charlie Puth releases stripped-down version of "Girlfriend"

Atlantic Records

Looking for a “Girlfriend” to chill with? Charlie Puth has got you covered with a new, stripped-down version of his latest single, “Girlfriend.”

The singer has released a mellow, acoustic rendition of the track, which he debuted on The Late Late Show with James Corden last month. He performed the song in his house with just his piano as accompaniment.

“Girlfriend,” Charlie’s first solo track of 2020, has amassed nearly four million streams in the U.S. so far, as well as 15 million streams worldwide.

The playful video for the track, in which Charlie impatiently waits for a dinner date to arrive, was released last week.

