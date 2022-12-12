Charlie Puth opens up about reinventing his career: “I’ll be telling the truth from here on out”

Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth is adamant that Elton John is to thank for his revived career, saying the legendary singer inspired him to be true to himself.

Charlie told CBS Morning of a moment forever seared into his memory, which happened after he scrapped his would-be third album because “none of the music felt real.” He said he was in a West Hollywood restaurant when the maître d’ told him Sir Elton wanted to meet him.

The British singer had apparently obtained an early version of the doomed album and told Charlie why it failed to impress him.

“He said, ‘That music you just put out was not very good.’ And I was, like, a little taken aback by that, because it’s not like I disagreed with him, but it’s not every day you get to run into Elton John at a restaurant and have him tell you exactly what you were just thinking 10 minutes prior,” Charlie explained. He added the criticism was the push he needed to reevaluate his career.

Charlie said at first he thought he was “gonna teach people and just produce music for other artists.” He walked that path and soon co-wrote The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s massive hit “Stay.”

“I was like, ‘OK, that’s what I’m gonna do from now on.’ … But I was kind of lying to myself,” Charlie said. So, he soon returned to writing songs for himself, which gave way to his new album, Charlie.

The singer feels the album has given him a clean slate. “I’ll be telling the truth from here on out,” he vowed. “You can’t lie and write a song. I’ll be telling the truth from here on out. Sometimes to my detriment, but at least it’ll be the truth.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.