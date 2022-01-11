Charlie Puth opens up about being rejected from Juilliard after TikToker’s rejection goes viral

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AB

Charlie Puth consoled a fellow TikToker who was rejected from The Juilliard School and shared some inspiring life advice about rejection.

TikTok user Axel Webber, who amassed over 58 million likes on the video sharing platform, revealed on Monday he had been rejected from the prestigious performing arts institution and has “to find a different way to be an actor.”

Axel’s determination inspired Charlie to reach out with his own experience being rejected from Juilliard through a series of comments and explained, “Things ended up being just fine for me. I cried too. But you don’t necessarily need a prestigious school to be considered prestigious at what you do.”

“Some of the best music has been made by people who don’t even play an instrument. And some of the best actors also never went to Julliard [sic]. Also FYI I didn’t get into 3 of the major music schools I wanted to go to and I also got rejected from America’s Got Talent,” the Grammy nominee continued. “You are going to be ok I promise. Please don’t be too hard on yourself. These moments define us.”

Charlie then took to his personal TikTok with a message for “anyone that has experienced rejection,” saying that he failed to get into “five of these prestigious schools that I wanted to get into and thought would better my career.”

The “One Call Away” singer noted that there is a certain benefit of going to school and said it’s “not going to be the thing that defines your career.” Instead, he argued rejection is “the thing that pushes you further, creatively” and said that is what fueled him to make better music.

“There’s many ways to be successful in your own right,” he later commented.

