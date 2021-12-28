Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis to perform on TikTok’s New Year’s Eve concert

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA

Charlie Puth was one of the most-viewed artists on TikTok in 2021 so it’s no surprise the “See You Again” singer has been tapped to perform on the social media platform’s New Year’s celebration.

The TikTok New Year’s Eve Concert will stream live December 31 at 6 p.m. PT to 7:15 p.m. PT and will also feature Kali Uchis, whose hit “telepatía” was TikTok’s Top Latin Song of 2021. Rapper Rico Nasty is also on the bill.

During the celebration, each artist will perform a set on a different floor of an apartment-themed production space. Popular TikTok creators will also appear on the LIVE.

