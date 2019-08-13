Charlie Puth joins 5 Seconds of Summer on "Easier" remix

Interscope Records

Interscope RecordsCharlie Puth co-wrote 5 Seconds of Summer’s latest hit “Easier,” so it’s no surprise that he’s now hopped on a remix of the song.

The new version of the track, released Tuesday, kicks off with Charlie singing the chorus and a brand new first verse.

"Why you always lookin' at your phone/Watchin' people you don't even know/I could lay here by myself alone, yeah/I don't want us to be enemies/So I'm thinkin' maybe I should leave/Cause you're bringing out the worst in me," he sings.

The guys of 5SOS then join in for the second verse.

Most 5SOS fans were quick to point how much the song sounded like a Charlie Puth song when it first came out, and the band members are having fun with that. They’ve been spotted wearing t-shirts that read, “Easier Sounds Like Charlie Puth” and “WTF?! Charlie and Luke!”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.