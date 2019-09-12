Charlie Puth is the boy your parents warned you about in new song, "Mother"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsCharlie Puth wants you know he's not the guy you'd bring home to mom.

The singer has released the new track “Mother,” which details sneaking around with a girl and doing things her parents wouldn't like.

"If your mother knew all of the things that we do/If your mother knew she'd keep me so far from you," he sings over an '80s-inspired beat.

The video for the song features a group of young people riding around in a car at night, getting into different shenanigans. Meanwhile, we see Charlie appear at all the places they go -- seemingly reminiscing about his own teenage mischief.

"Mother" follows Charlie's other new song, "I Warned Myself," which he released last month.

