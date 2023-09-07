Charlie Puth is Engaged !!!

ABC/Randy Holmes

Congratulations to Charlie Puth! He is officially in engaged!

He made the announcement in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

“I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you, Brookie, I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever,” the post read in part.

Brooke Sansone, who is a digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy and Puth have been pictured together since 2022 but officially made their red carpet debut in February of 2023.

A month after the debut, Charlie went onto the Howard Stern show and confessed that he was in love “with somebody,” that he grew up with and has known for a very long time.

“Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can’t really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I’ve known for a long time,” he continued. “I’m not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy.”

Several of Puth’s celebrity friends like John Legend have joined the conversation to wish the couple well!

We are glad to see Charlie Puth so happy!