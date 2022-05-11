Charlie Puth, Halsey and more attend Adam Sandler’s daughter’s bat mitzvah

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for REVOLVE/ Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Adam Sandler‘s daughter, Sunny, had quite the impressive turnout for her bat mitzvah. Guests included Halsey, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Aniston and more.

Page Six reports the coming-of-age celebration’s theme was sugar and candy, where guests enjoyed large balloons, flower arrangements and posed with stuffed candy toys. While Halsey and Charlie were guests, both also took the stage to belt out a few hits for the crowd. It is unknown what songs they performed.

Aside from Aniston, other guests included Twilight actor Taylor Lautner, Jessie stars Peyton List and Karan Brar, as well as Sophie Reynolds and Spencer List.

Sandler shares Sunny and a 16-year-old daughter, Sadie, with wife Jackie Sandler.

