Charlie Puth debuts new track, "Cheating on You"

Atlantic Records

Atlantic RecordsCharlie Puth has released another new track, “Cheating on You,” along with a music video.

The song, which he self-produced and co-wrote, is about breaking up with someone and moving on with someone new, but still feeling connected to your ex.

“I know I said goodbye and baby you said it too/But when I touch her I feel like I’m cheating on you/I thought that I’d be better when I found someone new/ But when I touch her I feel like I’m cheating on you,” he sings.

In the New York City-shot video for the song, Charlie prefaces it with the message, “This song is not about a person. It’s about a feeling I’ve never had.”

The clip features Charlie wandering Central Park and rainy Manhattan streets.

“Cheating on You” is Charlie's third new release of the year, following “I Warned Myself” and “Mother.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.