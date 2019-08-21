Charlie Puth debuts new song, "I Warned Myself," with fiery music video

Atlantic RecordsCharlie Puth is playing with fire on his brand new track, “I Warned Myself.”

The singer-songwriter debuted the haunting song with a music video Wednesday that features flames, fast cars and a femme fatale he can’t seem to escape.

On the track, co-written with Benny Blanco, Charlie sings about being with a woman who already has a boyfriend but lies to him about it. Even though he should have noticed the red flags, he continues to see her.

“I warned myself that I shouldn’t play with fire/But I can tell that I’ll do it one more time/Don’t trust in myself/No good for my health/You messed with my heart now you’re the reason why,” he sings on the chorus.

“I Warned Myself” is the first new music from Charlie since his 2018 album Voicenotes. He also co-wrote Katy Perry’s latest song, “Small Talk,” and the 5 Seconds of Summer hit, “Easier.”

