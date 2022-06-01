Charlie Puth admits he can’t do *THIS* during sex

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood

Charlie Puth is a singer, songwriter and producer, and as such he’s completely consumed by music nearly all the time. But weirdly, the only time Charlie turns the music off is when many of us turn the music on: during sexytime.

Speaking to Bustle in an interview in which he completely overshares, Charlie admits he can’t listen to music while in bed with someone because, he explains, “I will analyze the music playing in the background and I’ll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to [perform].”

That’s not to say Charlie avoids sex, though. If you follow him on TikTok, you’ll find he’s pretty obsessed with it. As he tells Bustle, “I’m really horny. I think to be a creative, you have to be a little bit.”

But why is he so open about that sort of thing on TikTok, where he boasts more than 16 million followers? “It just shows your vulnerability,” he explains, “and I was not a vulnerable person [before].”

He notes, “I need to really show my personality off. I wasn’t doing that because I was surrounding myself with producers and record label heads who were like, ‘You are a massive act. You need to go away and work on your art for a while.’ The pandemic made me realize that I have to not only not do that, but the opposite of that. I need to show every step of the process.”

And he doesn’t care whether or not you think he’s ridiculous or thirsty, either.

“I would be more offended if somebody opens up my TikTok and they have no opinion about it, if they were indifferent,” he says. “I want them to be either very angry about it or in love with it.”

