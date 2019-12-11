Charlie Puth accepts Jimmy Fallon's "Musical Genre Challenge" on 'The Tonight Show'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCCharlie Puth was Jimmy Fallon's musical guest on Tuesday's The Tonight Show, and also joined Fallon for the latest edition of his "Musical Genre Challenge."

The game featured Fallon and Puth singing popular tunes in different musical styles. For example, Charlie delivered Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" in the style of a Broadway show tune, and his own "We Don't Talk Anymore" as a Doobie Brothers song.

Jimmy gave the "Cha Cha Slide" a super smooth '90s R&B twist and The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" a techno spin.

A previous "Musical Genre Challenge" featured Ariana Grande.

While chatting with Fallon, Charlie, who is blessed with perfect pitch -- the rare ability to re-create a musical note without a reference tone -- revealed the talent almost got him suspended from school.

"It was almost summer break and I went into the middle of the hall and went into a very reverberant part of the school and just went [imitates the school's digital bell sound]. I let the entire school out early."

Puth later returned to perform "Mother," the title track from his latest album.

